FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire rescue crews responded to an electrical fire aboard a water taxi in Fort Lauderdale on Tuesday.

Smoke was seen rising from the floor inside the vessel on the 800 block of Seabreeze Boulevard.

According to the crew, the 45-foot boat began smoking before they arrived near Fire Station 49.

“So we were riding on the water taxi, then we heard a pop,” one man told 7News. “Next thing you know, smoke started coming up on the boat. Then the flames came out.”

Four people were on board at the time. One passenger said the engine compartment was where the fire started.

By the time fire crews arrived, the fire had already been extinguished.

No injuries were reported.

