Elderly woman who went missing in Plantation found safe

PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have confirmed an elderly woman who went missing in Plantation has been located.

According to Plantation Police, 75-year-old Shirley Taylor had been last seen along the 700 block of Northwest 89th Avenue, at around 10:15 a.m., Wednesday.

Officials said she has Alzheimer’s and is considered endangered.

Investigators said Taylor stands 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs between 140 and 150 pounds, and has gray hair and brown eyes.

Just before 11:30 p.m., police said Taylor was found in good health.

