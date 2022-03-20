LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Police said they have located an elderly woman who went missing in Lauderhill.

According to Lauderhill Police, Ruby Harris had been last seen walking away from her home near the 4200 block of Northwest 25th Street, at around 12:30 p.m., Saturday.

Surveillance video shows the 78-year-old carrying a handbag over her right shoulder as she headed westbound along Northwest 25th Street.

Harris stands 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs around 120 pounds, and has gray hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a brown hat, a flowery shirt and a skirt.

At around 7:45 p.m. on Sunday, police confirmed in a tweet that Harris has been found.

