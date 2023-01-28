MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have located an elderly woman who was reported missing from Margate.

According to Margate Police, 76-year-old Martha Dawkins had been last seen Friday night at her residence located on Holiday Springs Boulevard.

Dawkins stands 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs between 100 and 110 pounds. She had been last seen wearing a white shirt.

Saturday afternoon, police confirmed Dawkins was found safe and has returned home.

