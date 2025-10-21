HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire caused extensive damage to an apartment unit, Tuesday evening before crews were able to get the upper hand on it.

Hollywood Fire Rescue responded to reports of a fire at an apartment building in the area of New York Street and Hollywood Boulevard near Hollywood Beach.

“We have a multi-residential structure with black smoke visible coming from the roof,” said a dispatcher.

Flames could be seen shooting out of the windows and balcony of one of the building’s top floor units.

Broken glass from the apartment’s window was captured scattered across the sidewalk directly below the unit.

One man who spoke with 7News said he was sitting on the nearby boardwalk with the man who lives inside the unit that caught fire.

“He had moved to the north side on the top floor so I went to go look up to see his apartment and it was full of smoke coming out of the sliding glass doors,” the man said. “He jumped up, immediately ran in.”

The apparent resident of that unit was seen speaking with people outside of the building.

“There was so much smoke in the hallway, I dropped my phone, I couldn’t see, I dropped my phone in the hallway, along with the keys, so I couldn’t open the door because there was so much smoke inhalation,” the resident told the crowd.

Witnesses said the fire quickly intensified.

“It just got worse from there. Fifteen minutes later, windows are blowing out. Thirty minutes later, it’s coming out of the front patio,” a man said. “I feel sorry for the guy.”

Firefighters arrived to find the raging flames torching the unit.

7Skyforce captured the fire ripping through the apartment, with the entire corner of the building left charred.

Several crews from nearby cities assisted to battle the intensifying fire.

“We had everyone from Davie Fire Rescue, Broward Sheriff’s Office and then us as well,” said Chai Kauffman, a spokesperson for Hollywood Fire Rescue.

Officials say an elderly woman and a police officer were taken to the hospital to be treated for possible smoke inhalation. They were described as being alert and in stable condition.

Residents were unable to go back inside while investigators worked to determine the cause of the fire.

Adrianna DiCarlo told 7News she was desperate to get back inside to her two dogs.

“I’m sure they’re scared to death, poor little things, and it’s, somebody telling you, ‘Your dogs are OK’ is quite different than you actually having them in your arms, you know,” said DiCarlo. “They’re my babies.”

While the fire is out, it left behind several marks both inside the unit and along the outside.

“Tragic, I don’t know how it happened, but hopefully everything’s gonna work out in the end,” said a man.

Officials are still working to determine the cause of the fire.

The American Red Cross was called to assist those affected by the fire.

