Elderly woman missing from Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Pembroke Pines Police need help locating a missing elderly woman.
Delores Bennett went missing possibly from the area of Memorial Hospital West at 703 N Flamingo Road, Thursday.
Bennett, 76, was last seen wearing a pink dress or skirt with a silver top around the area of Memorial Hospital West.
Police describe Bennett as standing 5 feet, 4 inches tall and having shoulder-length black hair.
She may be in endanger, said police.
If you have any information regarding Bennett’s whereabouts, call Pembroke Pines Police. You can also call Broward County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 954-493-TIPS.
