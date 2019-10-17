Elderly woman missing from Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Pembroke Pines Police need help locating a missing elderly woman.

Delores Bennett went missing possibly from the area of Memorial Hospital West at 703 N Flamingo Road, Thursday.

Bennett, 76, was last seen wearing a pink dress or skirt with a silver top around the area of Memorial Hospital West.

Police describe Bennett as standing 5 feet, 4 inches tall and having shoulder-length black hair.

She may be in endanger, said police.

ENDANGERED MISSING PERSON: Have you seen 76-year-old Delores Bennett? Delores is a black female, 5'4", w/ shoulder length black hair; last seen wearing a pink dress/skirt with a silver top. Possibly in the area of Memorial West (703 N Flamingo Rd). Contact police with any info. pic.twitter.com/auStiXuTKK — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) October 17, 2019

If you have any information regarding Bennett’s whereabouts, call Pembroke Pines Police. You can also call Broward County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 954-493-TIPS.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.