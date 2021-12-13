FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman in her 70s has died after she was struck by a Brightline train in Fort Lauderdale, officials said.

Fort Lauderdale Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash near Northwest First Avenue and Sixth Street, Monday morning.

Paramedics transported the victim to Broward Health Medical Center where she succumbed to her injuries.

Officers temporarily shut down several traffic lanes near the scene.

The investigation remains ongoing.

