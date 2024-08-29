SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - An 88-year-old woman died after her vehicle plunged into a canal in Sunrise, police said.

Sunrise Police officers responded to the scene of the crash in the area of 3730 North Pine Island Road, at around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police officers, along with Sunrise Fire Rescue and civilians, attempted to locate the woman in the water but were unsuccessful.

The Sunrise dive team later recovered the woman, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

She was transported to HCA Florida Westside Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Detectives believe the victim accidentally drove over a center parking bumper before going into the canal, but the investigation is ongoing.

