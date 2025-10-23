HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - An elderly woman who was hospitalized after a fire tore through a Hollywood apartment building Tuesday evening has died from her injuries, officials said.

According to Hollywood Fire Rescue, the woman was transported to Aventura Hospital after the blaze broke out at an apartment building near New York Street and Hollywood Boulevard, close to Hollywood Beach.

She succumbed to her injuries on Thursday morning, Hollywood Fire Rescue spokesperson Chai Kauffman said.

Firefighters responded around sunset after reports of thick black smoke and flames shooting from the top floor of the building.

Kauffman said multiple agencies, including Davie Fire Rescue and the Broward Sheriff’s Office, assisted in containing the fire.

A firefighter and a police officer were also hospitalized for smoke inhalation but were listed in stable condition.

