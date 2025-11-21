LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews rushed an elderly woman to the hospital after she was pulled unresponsive from a swimming pool in Lauderhill, police said.

Lauderhill Police units responded to the scene of the near drowning along the 7300 block of Northwest 47th Plaza in reference to a drowning.

Officers arrived at the scene to find the victim unresponsive after a family member had pulled her from the pool. Officers and family members performed CPR on her.

Paramedics with Lauderhill Fire Rescue arrived and transported the patient to Florida Medical Center, where she is listed in critical condition.

