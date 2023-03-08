PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - An elderly driver was injured after she crashed into a Pembroke Pines bank.

The crash happened at the Chase branch near South Flamingo Road and Southwest Fourth Street in Pembroke Pines, Wednesday afternoon.

The sedan ended up in the business after plowing through the glass storefront.

7SkyForce HD hovered above the scene as crews investigated next to the vehicle.

The elderly woman behind the wheel of the car was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

No one in the bank was hurt.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.