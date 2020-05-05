Elderly woman becomes 100th patient at Northwest Medical Center to beat COVID-19

MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - An elderly woman is home from the hospital after being treated for COVID-19 but not before the staff gave her a send-off to mark a special milestone.

7News cameras captured doctors and nurses lined up alongside balloons placed near the entrance to Northwest Medical Center in Margate on Tuesday.

Caregivers cheered and clapped as staffers wheeled out 77-year-old Marvine Thomas from the hospital.

Thomas, a retired nurse who lives in Coral Springs, became the hospital’s 100th patient to beat the coronavirus.

“It was an absolutely marvelous feeling,” said Patrick Jones, Thomas’ son.

In the hospital for a month, Thomas was put on a ventilator. Her children thought at one point her outlook might be bleak, but she battled back.

“It was quite an experience, one that I’ll never forget, none of us will forget,” said Jones.

Thomas’ daughter said her mother did not receive any special drugs or medication during her treatment and credited her strong immune system for her recovery.

Thomas’ family said they believe she may have contracted COVID-19 while volunteering at a nursing home.

Her children said, although she is feeling exhausted, she is also feeling a lot better.

