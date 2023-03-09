HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - It was a close call for an elderly woman who drove her SUV into a dog grooming business in Hallandale Beach.

Hallandale Beach Police and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash at Pawfect Cut Grooming Spa along the 1100 block of East Hallandale Beach Boulevard, Thursday afternoon.

The woman involved drove her Hyundai Kona the parking block and slammed into the glass storefront. The vehicle, however, did not enter the business.

Martina Meza, Pawfect Cut’s owner, descibed the frightening moments.

“Suddenly, we hear a big noise. It was this car. It went inside with the big power and broke the window,” she said. “Luckily, nobody was inside.”

No one was hurt in the crash, including pets.

