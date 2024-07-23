HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Several elderly residents were evacuated from an assisted living facility in Hollywood after an air conditioner was reported to have issues.

Hollywood Police and fire rescue arrived at Presidential Place, located at 3880 S. Circle Drive, Tuesday afternoon.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene, where residents were getting on buses. At the air conditioning cooler area of the facility, one of the fan blades was seen not spinning.

According to the City of Hollywood, the facility is executing an emergency plan to get all the residents out of the building and will move them to a location with cooler conditions.

No injuries were reported.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.