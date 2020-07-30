Elderly Plantation couple say 3 stole $25K in jewelry during distraction theft

PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - An elderly couple in Plantation said they were the victims of a distraction theft involving a man who claimed he was interested in buying their RV and two others who took off with thousands of dollars in valuables from their home.

Leonard and Esther Giamanco, who have lived in their neighborhood for 41 years, said they’ve never had anything like this happen to them before.

Because the couple is selling an RV, the stranger captured by their doorbell camera on Monday was welcome.

“He says he’s here about the motor home, so my wife said, ‘Meet my husband around the side,'” said Leonard, “so I went out the side garage door.”

“He then said, ‘Well, I also want to talk to you about the property line. We’re doing work at the corner over on the right hand side,'” said Esther.

While the couple chatted with the visitor behind the home, their doorbell camera captured two men walking up the driveway toward the side door.

“[The door was] the one I came out of, ’cause every other door was locked,” said Leonard.

The two men apparently made their way upstairs while the Giamancos were in the backyard, thinking they were making a deal on their RV with the first man.

“He told me, ‘Put the air conditioner on. I’ll be back in a little while,'” said Leonard, “so I went in the motor home, I opened it up, I put the air conditioners on, and about 45 minutes to an hour later, I said, ‘What’s going on?'”

The couple checked the doorbell video, saw the two men and searched the house. They discovered that $25,000 in jewelry was gone.

“They took jewelry out of here. They looked through every one of the drawers,” said Esther as she showed 7News the empty drawers.

Among the stolen items were a New York Police retirement ring, a necklace, earrings and other jewelry, much of it tied to memories and loved ones.

“All the jewelry I gave her — wedding ring, stuff she wore every day — gone,” said Leonard.

“Very, very, very upsetting, ’cause we’ve never had anything like this,” said Esther. “They are the scums of the world.”

The couple said they are willing to give a substantial reward to anyone who has the right information.

If you recognize any of the men in the surveillance video or have any information on this theft, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.