LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have identified the vehicle involved in a hit-and-run in Lauderhill that left an elderly woman dead.

Lauderhill Police units responded to the scene of the hit-and-run along the 3200 block of West Broward Boulevard, shortly after 3:15 a.m., Sunday.

According to investigators, a dark SUV struck the victim as she was crossing the westbound lanes of the roadway.

The woman was transported to Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale, where she succumbed to her injuries.

In a flyer, investigators described the SUV as a dark gray 2019 Range Rover Velar with the Florida tag 98AMZH.

Detectives said the vehicle is missing the front emblem and should have front-end and windshield damage.

The incident remains under investigation.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run or the driver’s whereabouts, contact the Lauderhill Police Department or call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.