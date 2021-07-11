COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after an elderly man slammed into a post office in Coconut Creek while driving a minivan.

Coconut Creek Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash near West Hillsboro Boulevard and Lyons Road, just after 9:30 a.m., Sunday.

Investigators said the 92-year-old driver of the silver minivan accidentally hit the gas pedal and struck the building.

There was some damage to the vehicle and the post office, but no one was hurt.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.