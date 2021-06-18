Police have located a 94-year-old man who went missing in Pembroke Pines.

According to Pembroke Pines Police, Ernest Vendrell had been last seen at his home near Southwest 137th Avenue and 14th Street, at around 12:30 p.m., Friday.

Investigators said he may have been in and out of the Century Village area on foot. They added that he suffers from memory impairment but responds if called by name.

Police said Vendrell had been last seen wearing a blue polo shirt, beige pants and black shoes.

Just after 5 p.m., police confirmed Vendrell was found in good health.

