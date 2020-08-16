Elderly man who went missing in Margate found safe

MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - An elderly man who went missing from an apartment complex in Margate has been found safe, police said.

According to Margate Police, 81-year-old Vivian Oswaldo Sarjeant had been last seen in an apartment along the 2700 block of Celebration Pointe Lane East, at around 5 a.m., Sunday.

Sarjeant stands 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs around 180 pounds, and has gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt with white stripes, gray pajama pants and black Crocs.

Police said Sarjeant has scars on his right calf and is missing a tooth.

Sunday night, police confirmed he was recovered in good health.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.