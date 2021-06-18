FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police said they have located an 86-year-old man, two days after he was reported missing in Fort Lauderdale.

In a tweet posted Friday night, Fort Lauderdale Police said Wadeland Cameron disappeared without a trace from an unspecified location.

Investigators said Cameron stands about 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs around 170 pounds. He had been last seen wearing a red hat, a red shirt, blue jeans and blue sneakers.

#MissingPerson #Update



Wadeland has been safely located and has been reunited with his family. Thank you for sharing! https://t.co/TnHaimDpoe — Fort Lauderdale Police (@ftlauderdalepd) June 20, 2021

Sunday night, police confirmed Camerano was found safe and has been reunited with his family.

