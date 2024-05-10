FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - An elderly man was hospitalized in critical condition after he was struck by a driver in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue arrived at the scene along the 3600 block of North Ocean Boulevard, Friday afternoon.

According to the Fort Lauderdale Police, the driver originally left the area but returned and is cooperating with officers.

Once rescue crews found the man, they transported him to Broward Health Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

According to bystanders, the elderly man was heading west on 36th when another vehicle made a left and hit him. The man, the bystander said, hit the car’s windshield and then fell to the ground.

The bystander told 7News that the driver said the man came out of nowhere.

While the driver was not charged, police are investigating the incident as a traffic homicide due to the man’s severe injuries.

