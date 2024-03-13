MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities said they have located an elderly man who was reported missing from Margate.

According to Margate Police, Jed Martinez had been last seen by his brother at a home along the 7400 block of Northwest Fourth Place on Saturday at around 2 p.m.

He stands 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs around 142 pounds, and has gray hair and brown eyes.

Wednesday evening, police confirmed Martinez has been found safe.

