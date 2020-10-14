Elderly man missing out of Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police need help locating 88-year-old Eugene Dowling, who has gone missing in Fort Lauderdale.

According to Fort Lauderdale Police, Dowling was last seen at his doctor’s office at 1625 SE 3rd St., Wednesday.

Police describe him as standing 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing 140 pounds.

Dowling was last seen wearing a yellow polo shirt and green pants.

He suffers from dementia and may require services.

He may be driving a 2003 white Toyota Corolla with Florida license number 234QWK.

If you have any information regarding Dowling’s whereabouts, call Fort Lauderdale Police or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

