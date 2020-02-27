Elderly man missing from Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Pembroke Pines Police need help locating 86-year-old Richard Thompson.

Thompson was last seen leaving his apartment near North University Drive and Sheridan Street in Pembroke Pines, last Friday.

Police said he may have taken off with an acquaintance and could be in danger.

If you have any information regarding Thompson’s location, call Pembroke Pines Police at 954-431-2200.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.