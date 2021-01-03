Elderly man located after going missing in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have located an elderly man who went missing in Hollywood.

According to Hollywood Police, 83-year-old Willie McClendon was last seen leaving the area of South 28th Avenue and West Pembroke Road, at around 7 p.m., Saturday.

The Hollywood Police Department needs your help locating missing 83-year-old Willie McClendon. He was last seen leaving the area of S 28th Ave. and W. Pembroke Rd around 7:00 Saturday night. He suffers from Alzheimer’s disease. If you know where he may be, please contact police. pic.twitter.com/REFIrbEo5k — HollywoodFL Police (@HollywoodFLPD) January 3, 2021

According to his daughter, he was found in Melbourne.

McClendon is said to be in the hospital but is doing OK, according to his daughter.

