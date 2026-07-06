HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews put out fierce flames after a fire sparked at an apartment complex in Hollywood that left an elderly man injured.

Hollywood Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze near the 2800 block of Pierce Street, just after 6 a.m. on Monday.

Crews quickly knocked down the flames and remained at the complex to check for hotspots.

Officials said a man in his 70s hurt his head after jumping from a balcony during the fire. He was treated at the scene.

Two children were also checked out for minor smoke inhalation.

Investigators are working to figure out what sparked the fire.

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