FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have arrested a 74-year-old man after, they said, he claimed he had a bomb in his possession during a dispute at a Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport ticket counter, prompting deputies to evacuate three terminals while they investigated.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, Wegal Rosen was engaged in a heated verbal dispute with a ticket counter employee in Terminal 2, at around 8:30 a.m., Saturday.

Investigators said Rosen attempted to walk away from the ticket counter without his carry-on luggage. When the employee advised the suspect that he needed to take his luggage with him, Rosen told him the there was a bomb in the bag.

Authorities said Rosen left the bag and headed to Terminal 3.

BSO deputies, along with BSO’s Bomb Squad and Threat Management Unit detectives, responded to the airport to investigate. They evacuated and swept Terminals 2, 3 and 4.

7News cameras rolled as deputies blocked off the road leading to the airport’s entrance.

Meanwhile, deputies located Rosen and took him into custody. They determined the threat to be unfounded.

Drivers heading to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport were stuck in traffic for hours.

“We haven’t moved in quite a while, so it’s pretty standstill out here,” said a passenger.

“We’ve been here since 9 o’clock this morning,” said another passenger.

Just before 12:45 p.m., officials confirmed the terminals were secured, and deputies had reopened entry to the airport.

FLL officials encourage anyone traveling on Saturday to check with their airlines for any updated flight information.

Rosen is being held at the Broward County Main Jail. He faces a charge of false reporting concerning planting a bomb, explosive or weapon of mass destruction

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.