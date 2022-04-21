POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - An elderly man has bonded out of jail after he was accused of harassing children near a charter school in Tamarac.

7News cameras captured 74-year-old Robert Engles as he walked out of jail in Pompano Beach, Wednesday night.

According to investigators, Engles threatened to shoot two brothers who had just left Renaissance Charter School, Tuesday afternoon.

One of the victims started recording the suspect on video. At one point, Engles is seen lifting his T-shirt to reveal a gun in his waistband.

“You know what this is? I’ll shoot you,” he said.

Engles faces two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

