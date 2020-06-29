Elderly electrician found dead in attic of Fort Lauderdale home

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after, officials said, an elderly electrician was found dead in the attic of a home in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue units responded to a call of someone passed out in the attic of a house in the area of Northeast 65th Street and 20th Way, just before 4 p.m., Monday afternoon.

Investigators said responding crews found the 78-year-old man’s body.

At that point, officials said, the discovery turned into a police investigation.

7News cameras captured FLFR crews and Fort Lauderdale Police officers outside of the home.

The body was taken to the medical examiner’s office, where officials will determine the cause of death.

