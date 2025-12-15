LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A dog with a host of medical issues is on the mend after she was abandoned inside of a plastic bin that was left outside of a pet store in Lauderhill.

The veterinary team from Good Karma Pet Rescue said the dog was found in horrible, life-threatening condition when she was found over the weekend.

“I thought she should be euthanized, she was that bad,” said doctor Pete Otovic. “She was severely debilitated. She did not appear to be able to see in either eye. She had very, very severe, and still does, rotten teeth. She’s got at least three of her limbs severely deformed. She’s extremely underweight, she’s still extremely underweight, her ribs are very visible and she was infested with hookworms.”

Vets named the dog “Feather” because of her delicate condition.

In just a short amount of time, Feather has appeared to respond well to treatment.

“She’s actually improved a lot more than I thought, so this is very encouraging for me. She’s got some vision and she’s ambulatory, she moves around,” said Otovic. “She’s getting more used to people.”

The pet rescue believes Feather would make a good pet after displaying a strong will to recover.

“We know that she’s had a rough life, but she is a fighter. She still plays, she stands up on her back legs and she is a happy little girl for what she has been through,” said Jodi Daughtry.

Otovi said his perspective has been changed after deciding to help Feather fight for a second chance at life.

“I have a totally different outlook now. It’s great when you have stories like these. She proved me wrong,” he said.

Veterinarians are now waiting on X-rays to determine if Feather can be fitted for prosthetics or a wheelchair to help relieve the pain on her legs when she walks.

If you would like to help in Feather’s journey to recovery, you can donate to Good Karma Pet Rescue here.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.