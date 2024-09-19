HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Neighbors came to an elderly Hollywood couple’s aid after a lightning strike brought down a power line and set their house on fire.

Speaking with 7News on Thursday, Ester and Juan Castro saids they can’t believe the unimaginable happened during Wednesday’s storm. Now they’re trying to get back on their feet after their home was damaged in the fire.

“I thank God that I’m alive, that my husband is alive,” said Ester.

The couple has called their Hollywood house their home for 22 years. But in a flash, they almost lost everything.

“All of a sudden, all I hear is my husband, because I heard the explosions, like three, so I’m already starting to get up to find out what’s going on,” said Ester.

Ester told 7News that lightning struck a utility pole near their home.

“I just hear my husband screaming, ‘My house is on fire! Our house is on fire! Baby, my house is on fire,'” she said.

According to Hollywood Police, a power line came crashing down in their backyard, igniting a transformer and scorching the side of their home.

But thanks to some good neighbors, Ester and Juan were able to get out safely.

Raymond Figueroa is one of the good Samaritans who helped the Castros.

“We saw that strike. After that, we heard the explosion. It was so loud, you felt it in the ground,” he said. “That’s when I got the fire extinguisher and ran across the street.”

Figueroa knew his elderly neighbors needed help getting out of their house, which was filling up with smoke and flames.

Next door, Christian Rojas jumped up to call Juan and 911.

“His wife couldn’t get to outside quick enough. She’s in a walker, she just had surgery,” said Rojas.

Figueroa got the couple out of the smoke-filled home and into Rojas’ house.

“My rescue firefighter, I’m calling him now,” said Ester.

But now she’s just hoping to make this house a home again and celebrate the life for which they’re so grateful.

“I give thanks to God that I didn’t fall, ’cause I would have been in the hospital bed right now. But I thank the Lord,” said Ester.

The fire damaged the ceiling, attic and the side of their home. Unfortunately, many of their possessions were damaged as well.

Ester said she is working with her home insurance company on the damages to her home, adding the property will need all new electrical and home repairs done.

Ester and Juan said they are blessed to have friends and family who have stepped up and offered them places to stay.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to cover the costs of the damage as they wait for their home insurance to assist them. If you would like to donate, click here.

