SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - An elderly bicyclist was struck and killed in a hit-and-run in Sunrise.

The incident happened along Nob Hill Road, just north West Oakland Park Boulevard, at around 6:20 a.m., Friday.

Sunrise Police said a man in his 70s was riding his bicycle when he was struck.

The driver did not stop.

Area residents were shocked by the crash.

“I think it’s terrible. I don’t know what to say. I ride my bike all the time this way. It’s unbelievable,” said a woman.

“It’s terrible; it’s absolutely terrible,” said a man.

Police said it wasn’t until a passer-by called 911 that the victim got help.

The mangled bicycle could be seen laying on the side of the road.

The victim was in cardiac arrest as he was transported to Broward Health Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police said the victim was following road rules and had flashing lights on his bike.

The northbound lanes of Nob Hill Road were temporarily closed to traffic while investigators painstakingly combed through the area.

“Hopefully they find whoever did it, and justice will be served,” said the man who lives in the area.

About nine hours after the crash, officers removed the victim’s bicycle.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run or the driver’s whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

