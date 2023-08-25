LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - State and local officials gathered at a church in Lauderdale Lakes for an education town hall where issues like school-based arrests, African American History standards, services for Exceptional Student Education (ESE) students, and students’ mental health were at the forefront of discussions.

On Thursday evening, community members filled the seats of the First Baptist Church Piney Grove, located at 4699 W Oakland Park Blvd, to voice their concerns and seek solutions to enhance the educational experience in South Florida schools.

Notable attendees included State Senator Dr. Rosalind Osgood, President of NAACP Broward Branch Marsha Ellison, State Rep. Daryl Campbell, Broward School Board member Dr. Jeff Holness, Broward County Public Schools Deputy Superintendent of Teaching and Learning Dr. Howard Hepburn, and Public Defender for Broward County Gordon Weekes.

“We know why they keep looking here at Broward County,” said Weekes. “We got something special here. We have to become forceful in our demands that our children be treated the same as every other child in this community.”

The event comes in the wake of growing concerns about the implementation of African American History standards in schools and the disproportionately high rate of arrests on school premises. These issues have prompted a push for community engagement and active participation to vote as it plays a role in shaping the eduation system.

“We will comply with the law to the extent of the law,” said Dr. Holness. “I’m concerned about having a resolution where we are celebrating the idea of how our history should be taught. That is very concerning to me.”

The focus of the meeting was also on education, children and teachers.

“I never thought I would be living in a time, in a state, where the Department of Education would revise the African American History standards and have information in there that suggests that Black people benefited from slavery,” said Dr. Osgood.

In Miami-Dade, similar discussions took place, with a focus on addressing core concerns such as literacy improvement and tackling the growing issue of student loneliness.

“I think it’s really important to find ways to demonstrate to communities all across the country that schools should not be political,” said American Federation of Teachers (AFT) President Randi Weingarten. “Schools are about places where kids are lifted up.”

As part of the AFT’s ‘Real Solutions for Kids and Communities’ Campaign, leaders toured Miami Jackson Senior High, highlighting the union’s commitment to addressing issues like literacy and student well-being with a $5 million investment.

“Really this is about all the work that our public schools are doing every single day and the work that our dedicated educators are putting in every day despite the narrative and in spite of all the negative rhetoric that’s out there,” said Karla Hernández-Mats, president of the United Teachers of Dade. “We don’t want our classrooms to be politicized.”

Amidst these multifaceted challenges, participants maintain the determination to ensure a brighter future for South Florida’s students.

