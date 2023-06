FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Drivers in Fort Lauderdale are facing an overnight detour.

The eastbound lanes on the Southeast 17th Street Causeway bridge remained closed Thursday night. It is scheduled to reopen at 7 a.m. on Friday.

Drivers will have to use the Las Olas Boulevard bridge to get to the beach.

