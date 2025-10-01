FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A truck carrying motor oil caught fire in Fort Lauderdale Tuesday night, closing the eastbound lanes of East Sunrise Boulevard.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded to the area around Sunrise Boulevard and Northeast Fourth Avenue.

Some of the oil spilled onto the street, and the front of the truck is severely damaged.

The Eastbound lanes of Sunrise remain shut down as of Tuesday night as workers clean things up.

