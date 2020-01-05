East Fort Lauderdale residents meet to discuss sewer line breaks

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Concerned East Fort Lauderdale residents who came together to discuss the series of pipe ruptures that sent raw sewage flowing into their neighborhoods are demanding accountability from city officials.

Residents who are angry about the mess the line breaks caused gathered at Tarpon River Brewery, Sunday.

Meanwhile, crews continued efforts to control and clean up the spills.

A precautionary advisory remains in effect for the Himmarshee Canal.

Those affected by the multiple breaks said something must be done to resolve this situation.

“We want them to make it a priority, and then we want to make them accountable for what they say they’re going to do,” said meeting organizer Jeff Maggio, a professional fisherman. “We’ve had this issue for a long, long time.”

“We don’t even live near any of the breaks. We live up the river from where the breaks were and we’re seeing dead fish and wildlife. There’s no wildlife in the river,” said resident Lisa Siegel.

Since Dec. 10, there have been six ruptures in the area.

Crews are planning replace a 16-inch pipe that runs primarily along Northeast Fifth Street, beginning Monday.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.