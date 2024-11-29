SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Thanksgiving is over, and that means the Black Friday frenzy has started. Many South Floridians deemed sleep overrated as they arrived at malls before the crack of dawn, looking to get their hands on the special deals and discounts being offered.

The hunt is on for the best bargains on Black Friday.

“What time did you guys get here?” asked 7’s Alex Browning.

“4:00 a.m., this is our third year,” said a teen.

“What keeps you guys coming back?” asked Browning.

“Tradition. It’s fun to come as a group. We’ve got to know the people, like our friends next to us,” she said.

“And what’s on the list? What are you guys trying to grab?” asked Browning.

“Everything,” she said.

Everything is apparently in sight for this group who said it’s all according to plan.

“We have a strategy between each one of us taking items and picks for the other one. We have it all planned,” said a woman.

They weren’t the only eager shoppers who waited hours for doors to open at Sawgrass Mills Mall.

“Every year I be here. I get up at 3:00 in the morning and be here,” said a shopper.

“I shop for me, my mom, grandkids,” said a shopper.

“The whole family done in one day,” said Browning.

“The whole family. Yea! Good sales. Sawgrass Mall every year I do it,” said the shopper.

Shoppers looked to get their hands on everything from clothing to leather goods.

“We find there’s a good 50% on most things and some things even more than. We can see 60 to 70% off some things in here,” said another shopper.

Some were getting their Christmas shopping done in one shot.

“We’re going to Nike outlet, Tory Burch, Marc Jacobs, and what is it? Lala- Lulu-?” said a shopper.

“Lululemon,” said Browning.

The shopper laughed at herself for mispronouncing the brand and said the gift is for her daughter.

“It’s the daughter she wants everything,” she said.

Shoppers are grateful for a day of deals filled with laughter, socializing and of course, spending some money.

