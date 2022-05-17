MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A troubling trend caught on camera after a duo took off with a catalytic converter in seconds.

One man is seen on video crawling underneath a car parked in the driveway of a home in Miramar, while the other acted as lookout.

The crime is on the rise nationwide as converters are being stolen for the valuable metal found inside.

Officials are urging truck, hybrid and SUV owners to install anti-theft devices.

