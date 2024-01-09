FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A pair of suspected car thieves were apprehended by police after allegedly using an unconventional method to start a stolen vehicle.

According to authorities, the duo forcibly opened the victim’s car’s steering column and initiated the car’s ignition using a USB cable.

The stolen Kia sedan was discovered by officers near Northwest 17th Avenue and 9th Street in Fort Lauderdale.

When police approached, they said that the driver and a passenger attempted to flee on foot, but law enforcement caught up with them and took them into custody.

