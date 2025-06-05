DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Dunkin’ Donuts in Davie was forced to close after a driver slammed their car into it.

Davie Police responded to the business on South Flamingo Road on Thursday.

Detectives said the driver jumped a curb before crashing into the front of the store.

7News cameras captured the aftermath of the crash as a big hole could be seen in the front end of the store.

Workers quickly boarded up the place as officials deemed it unsafe due to the heavy damage.

Nobody was hurt.

