WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - A dump truck rolled over on Interstate 75 causing traffic trouble.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units arrived at the scene of the crash near the Glades Parkway in Weston, Monday afternoon.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene where the truck crashed into the guardrail that separates the westbound and eastbound lanes of the highway.

The truck was carrying construction debris when it crashed into the median.

According to BSFR, there were no injuries reported.

Due to crews assisting with the crash, the eastbound lanes were blocked. Both lanes have since reopened.

Officials have not yet reported what caused the driver to lose control.

