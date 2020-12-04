Dump truck overturns on I-595 ramp in Davie, causing traffic delays

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A dump truck has flipped over on an Interstate 595 ramp in Davie, causing major traffic delays during rush hour.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers have responded to the scene of the rollover crash on a westbound ramp that connects I-595 to State Road 84, Friday afternoon.

Officials said the first calls about the crash came around 2 p.m.

The delays go all the way back to State Road 441.

No other vehicles were involved, and the driver of the truck was not injured.

The crash caused dirt from the truck to spill all over the ramp. Crews are working to clear it from the road.

Crews were able to upright the truck. It has since been towed from the scene.

Access ramps from I-595 and State Road 84 to the southbound Florida Turnpike are currently blocked.

