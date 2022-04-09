FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A fatal crash caused traffic delays along Interstate 595 in Fort Lauderdale.

Florida Highway Patrol responded to the scene along the westbound lanes of I-595, between north and south of Interstate 95 around 6:37 a.m., Saturday, after a dump truck crashed into a 24-year-old male pedestrian.

All traffic lanes are now open.



This is an ongoing traffic homicide investigation. https://t.co/BZcHqf2QTq — FHP West Palm Beach (@FHPPalmBeach) April 9, 2022

The pedestrian was pronounced dead on the scene.

All lanes have reopened.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.