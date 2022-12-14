FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A drunk driver is closer to learning his punishment years after a crash on a well known South Florida road took the life of a young tourist.

The victim was with a group of baseball fans. They traveled to South Florida for spring training when tragedy struck.

Now, family members are back in town fighting for justice.

One Wednesday, the heartbroken family appeared in court asking for a lengthy sentence for the man who killed 18-year-old Laureen Vanreese, back in 2018.

It was March, and the Vanreese family had come all the way from Minnesota to Fort Myers to watch spring baseball training.

They were on Alligator Alley heading to South Florida.

Florida Highway Patrol said 30-year-old Nisbany Garcia was driving drunk when he ran into their van, causing it to flip several times.

Laureen was ejected and died on the scene, 14 others were also injured.

Garcia’s blood alcohol level was more than twice the legal limit.

He was found guilty back in August.

On Wednesday, he addressed the courtroom and said through a translator, “Today, I am here to let you know that I am very sorry and very embarrassed and very guilty for the grave error that I committed.”

Garcia is set to be behind bars for at least 33 years and could be sentenced to life in prison.

