FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Drivers in the Fort Lauderdale area take note. The Henry E. Kinney tunnel, which runs under the New River and Las Olas Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale, will be closed for the rest of the week.

Federal Highway US1 between Southeast Second Street and Seventh Street will be shutting down in both directions on Tuesday at 7 a.m. and will end Saturday at 5 p.m.

Drivers who use the tunnel will be detoured in both directions.

Crews will work on a series of projects that will make the tunnel safer.

