Driver with gunshot wounds dies after crashing outside Fort Lauderdale home

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Fort Lauderdale homeowner is reeling hours after, police said, a driver with multiple gunshot wounds careened into his property and died at the scene.

The homeowner, who identified himself as Wayne, said Monday afternoon’s crash left him badly shaken.

“I heard something hit the gate. When I walked outside, the car was on top of the palm tree, and the tires were spinning,” he said.

Wayne said he came outside his house, located at the corner of Northwest Fifth Street and 19th Avenue, to find the wrecked vehicle and the driver still behind the wheel.

“I’m beating on the window and beating on the window, and the guy wasn’t responding at all,” he said. “His head was turned to the side.”

At first, the homeowner thought the driver had suffered a medical emergency.

“I thought he probably had a seizure or something, you know what I’m saying?” he said. “I thought it was a seizure, because his eyes were open, and he was leaning over that way.”

But once Fort Lauderdale Police officers arrived, he discovered that wasn’t at all the case.

“Police came, and they bust the window open, and when they bust the window open, they cut it open. That’s when they realized – they say he was shot,” said Wayne.

Investigators said the driver had been shot multiple times and was already dead by the time they responded.

Officials said the victim was a man, and they need to verify his identity, who shot him and why.

“Right now, our detectives would just ask if anyone did hear anything, between maybe the hours of 4:50 and 5 p.m. this afternoon, if you heard what sounded like gunshots in the area, if you heard tires screeching or maybe an altercation, definitely give us a call and give us that information,” said Fort Lauderdale Police spokesperson Casey Liening.

Fortunately, the car stopped short of hitting Wayne’s house, but it also careened through his yard just minutes after his daughter had stepped outside to get into her own car.

When asked how she feels about the timing of the crash, Wayne replied, “Blessed.”

“Well, you know, God covers everything. We trust in God,” said Wayne. “Whatever it is, God covers it. Jesus takes care of us,” said Wayne.

Detectives are attempting to determine if they received any reports of shots fired in the area, as they continue to investigate.

If you have any information on this case that could help police, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

