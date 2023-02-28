PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - After over an hour, a man who crashed into a canal and refused to get out after police responded, has surrendered.

Pembroke Pines Police and Fire Rescue responded to the scene of a crash where the driver drove into a canal at around 5:45 p.m., Tuesday.

The black car’s front-end could be seen partially submerged in the canal located off the intersection of Northwest 184th Avenue and Sheridan Street.

The driver appeared to be OK, but refused to exit the vehicle.

It turns out police are familiar with the man inside the car, and they said he has expressed ill will against police officers in the past, so they took precautions in dealing with him.

A special response team responded in an armored vehicle and a non-lethal rifle was used to blast out the windows of the car in order to establish contact with this individual.

Police were in touch with family members, as they tried to get this man to surrender.

He got out of the car just before 7 p.m. and was taken into custody.

It appears the vehicle was on an unpaved path leading to a private property before he slid off into the water.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.