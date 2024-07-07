NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) — A South Florida driver is facing serious charges one day after he was involved in a violent crash that left his passenger dead and his car split into pieces.

Ivan Billie Jr. was released from the hospital on Sunday morning, but shortly after, he was arrested by Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies.

The 26-year-old later appeared before a Broward circuit judge.

“Real cause is found on all counts, one through six,” said the judge.

Billie faces a list of charges, including driving under the influence and vehicular homicide.

According to the BSO report, the suspect was traveling westbound on Sheridan Street in a white Chevrolet with another man.

A witness told investigators that the car was speeding. The arrest report states Billie tried to swerve around another car, but then lost control and slammed into a pole at the intersection of University Drive and Sheridan Street.

Detectives said the passenger in the Chevrolet died at the scene.

The wreck shut down the busy intersection for hours on Saturday, as BSO’s Traffic Homicide Unit and detectives investigated the cause of the crash.

Billie is being held without bond.

