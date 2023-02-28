PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - After over an hour, a man who crashed into a canal and refused to get out after police responded, has surrendered.

Pembroke Pines Police and Fire Rescue responded to the scene off Northwest 184th Avenue and Sheridan Street, where the driver drove into a canal at around 5:45 p.m., Tuesday.

The black car’s front-end could be seen partially submerged in the canal.

The driver appeared to be OK but refused to exit the vehicle.

“He said for them to stay away, not approach the vehicle,” said a dispatcher over Broadcastify, “looks like he’s reaching over for something in the glove box area.”

After suspicious movements were reported inside the car, the driver was faced with weapons and ballistic shields.

A special response team responded in an armored vehicle and a non-lethal rifle was used to blast out the windows of the car in order to establish contact with this individual.

He got out of the car just before 7 p.m. and was taken into custody.

Shutting down Sheridan meant a serious delay for drivers like Philip Cassagnol, whose car overheated as he sat in traffic.

“I don’t know the story, but the guy has issues,” he said.

In the end, the canal crisis came to a peaceful end.

“I’m sure there are issues,” said Cassagnol. “I don’t consider my inconvenience a big deal. I just would rather this is handled safely and properly, and that’s more important.”

