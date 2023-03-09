MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - There was danger on the road Thursday morning in Margate.

A driver slammed into a tree near Atlantic Boulevard and Rock Island Road.

The vehicle ended up wrapping around the tree.

Officers closed the road for a while to figure out how it happened.

The driver had to be pulled out of his car and was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.